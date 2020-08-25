Ciattarelli: Murphy’s budget address shows “Supreme Court has been played for fools”

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Governor Murphy’s Tuesday morning Rutgers budget address included, as expected, new taxes and spending for the people of New Jersey.

One of Murphy’s possible 2021 opponents said it’s not only a bad joke but also proof that the state’s high court has been played by the governor.

“That’s right, folks. Murphy is borrowing $4 billion in order to make a $4.9 billion contribution to NJ’s pension system. The largest contribution in state history! NOW? Are you kidding me?” tweeted former Assemlyman Jack Ciattarelli. “Not exactly COVID-19 related borrowing. The Supreme Court has been played for fools.”

Ciattarelli was one of the plaintiffs in the recent unsuccessful lawsuit challenging a $10 billion borrowing bill. The N.J. Supreme Court ruled that the borrowing wasn’t unconstitutional – even without voter approval, required by the state constitution – if the desired spending is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In order to satisfy those concerns, it will be necessary for the Governor or the Treasurer to certify publicly the State’s projected revenue and consequent shortfall ‘as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’ before each tranche of borrowing,” the opinion explained.

Whether making a historically-large pension payment can be justified by the Supreme Court’s formulation is questionable at best.