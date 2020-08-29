Convention Season Recap: American Pride vs. American Shame | Glading

By Dale Glading

Both the Democratic and Republican Party conventions are now “in the books” and so, it’s on to the general campaign. Whether that includes live campaigning and actual debates is yet to be determined. The smart money says that President Trump will rack up some serious frequent flyer miles crisscrossing the country and speaking to large crowds while Joe Biden remains sequestered in his basement, venturing out to a few carefully choreographed live events… mask in hand.

The conventions themselves provided a stark contrast and a clear choice for American voters. Whereas the Democratic convention was dark and gloomy, the Republican gathering was light and festive. The Democrats painted a bleak picture of an America in serious decline, requiring a radical makeover – with the emphasis on the word “radical”. Conversely, the GOP used broad and bold strokes to highlight America’s greatness and unlimited potential.

Sure, both parties took pot shots at the other’s standard bearer, with the Democrats portraying President Trump as evil incarnate and a “danger to democracy”. The Republicans, in turn, cast Joe Biden, a card-carrying member of the Washington swamp, as feeble and incompetent, a puppet of the progressive left. How ironic is it that, after almost four years in office, Donald Trump is still considered a government outsider when compared to Joe Biden and his five decades inside the beltway?

Even the most biased observer would admit that the Democratic convention was short on specifics, revealing a conscious decision to frame the campaign around personalities rather than policies. My guess is that they don’t think Americans are quite ready to elect Che Guevara as their next president, so it’s better to demonize the competition than to unveil their entire socialist game plan in one fell swoop. Meanwhile, the GOP chose to focus on American fundamentals, such as personal freedom and personal responsibility, and accomplishments – the nation’s as well as the incumbent’s.

The Republicans also told the stories – in their own words – of average Americans, patriots all, many of whom overcame huge obstacles and astronomical odds to achieve personal and professional success. When given the choice, they all adopted a “victor not victim” mentality… in direct contrast to the Democrats’ focus on America’s i niquities and inequalities.

And that, my friend, is what this campaign really boils down to.

Are you proud of America, warts and all, or ashamed of it? Do you feel like you must apologize to the rest of the world for your American citizenship or do you wave the red, white, and blue proudly and unapologetically?

In 2008, Michelle Obama got the ball rolling when she said that “For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.” Her husband, having just been inaugurated as our 44th president, took that sentiment quite a bit further when he conducted his disgraceful “apology tour”, during which he bowed low to foreign leaders while asking for their forgiveness.

Forgiveness for what? one might ask. Apparently, forgiveness for America’s unparalleled success and meteoric rise on the world stage. Mr. Obama’s reasoning was simple: for America to have succeeded, we had to have done so at the expense of others. It never occurred to him that we had a then 233-year history of outworking and out-worshipping other countries. Free from tyranny and free to pursue our own destinies… while always cognizant of the fact that these freedoms came from our Creator and our Constitution, not from a centralized government.

American Pride vs. American Shame. Self-reliance vs. self-indulgence. Victor vs. victim. Swamp drainer vs. swamp creature. Yep, this election is shaping up to be a no-brainer… at least for me.

Dale Glading is an ordained minister and former N.J. Republican candidate for Congress.