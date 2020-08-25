Day 162 of 15 days to stop the spread in N.J. | Spadea

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

The pandemic is long over. You are not endangering your fellow man by opening your business. You are not endangering public health by opening your restaurant.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s lockdown killed many more people than would have died otherwise. How do I say this with confidence? Look at our nursing homes. Look at the proactive government edict that forced sick people back into the homes to be among the most vulnerable to the virus. Then look at states and countries that had less draconian measures put in place, in the case of Sweden, no lockdown whatsoever.

What we’ve learned from countries like Sweden is that the mortality rate is similar to the seasonal flu. We also learned from the numbers across the world that the highest impacted demographic is elderly people with health conditions to start. Younger healthy people are simply not in danger.

