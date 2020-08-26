DOJ seeks nursing home death data from four states including N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s horrific COVID-19 nursing home death toll is drawing fresh scrutiny from federal law enforcement.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it is seeking nursing home data from four states: New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Jersey. The desired purpose: that the “[d]ata will help inform whether the Department of Justice will initiate investigations under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) regarding New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan’s response to COVID-19 in public nursing homes.”

“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband in a DOJ statement. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

As of the beginning of August, New Jersey had the most per capita COVID-19 nursing home cases and the second highest per capita nursing home death rate.

Critics point to a Murphy Administration directive issued early in the pandemic which prevented long-term care facilities from screening admissions for COVID-19.