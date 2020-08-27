ELECTION 2020: Embattled Atilis Gym reopens as Mehta campaign headquarters

BELLMAWR, N.J. – From pumping iron to stuffing envelopes?

The embattled South Jersey-based Atilis Gym is going all-in to help defeat one of Governor Murphy’s major political allies.

“Effective immediately, @atilisgymbellmawr is a political rally and volunteer location for @rikmehta for Senate,” the gym declared on its Facebook page last weekend. “We are choosing to support a political candidate who has suppprted small businesses, constitutional, and individual rights. We encourage all members to join us in support and continue to exercise their rights. Please share!”

Mehta – whose campaign underwent a major shakeup after a close-fought primary victory – is the Republican nominee challenging Cory Booker in the November election.

Atilis Gym made national headlines in recent months for defying Murphy’s closure of New Jersey gyms. Its owners have faced criminal and civil scrutiny from the state and law enforcement for their defiance; Murphy has since announced that gyms may reopen with modified operations on September 1st, but Bellmawr has already revoked Atilis’s business license.

Unlike working out at a fitness center, the First Amendment unambiguously shields indoor activites (including campaign activities) from the Governor’s regulation of indoor activities.