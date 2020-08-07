FYI: Assembly’s Telecommunications/Utilities Committee has met once in 2020

By Matt Rooney

I wanted to follow up my Thursday post on New Jersey’s pathetic power grid with an interesting tidbit:

The Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee has met ONCE in 2020.

The date was Thursday, February 20, 2020.

A handful of proposed laws were considered including one which “requires telecommunications companies to provide prorated refunds for service outages of longer than 72 hours.” It hasn’t gotten a floor vote as of this writing.

Trenton’s priorities? Not your priorities.

I thought you should know, particularly if you’re one of the 300,000+ who were STILL without power as of Thursday evening.

