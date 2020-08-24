The Conway Show goes on hiatus: Kellyanne to leave West Wing, George taking a Twitter break

ALPINE, N.J. – America’s most famously divided political family is apparently taking a step back from the limelight just as Election 2020 enters its final super-charged months.

On Sunday, attorney George Conway announced that he’s leaving the anti-Trump “Lincoln Project” and Twitter, too, at least for awhile. Conway also tweeted a Washington Post article reporting that his wife Kellyanne (a South Jersey native) will leave the White House at the end of August. Kellyanne later tweeted her own statement:

–

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

–

The awkward Trump-driven divide between the Conway spouses regularly made headlines over the past couple of years, but the timing of the pair’s departure from the centerstage of U.S. politics coincides with increased media scrutiny of the pair’s teenage daughter Claudia. Mostly recently, the teen – who frequently criticizes her mother and Trump on social media – raised eyebrows by declaring her intention to seek emancipation:

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Conway wrote. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middleschool and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months.”

“As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” Conway added. “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”