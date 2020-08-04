Good on Tom Kean Jr. for ghosting Tom Moran | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

I’ve ground this axe into dust for 12 years, Save Jerseyans:

Republicans candidates should stop talking to the activist far-Left media.

Election after election, GOP candidates make the same fatal mistake in their understandable zeal to garner earned media. Specifically, they talk to reporters who they know (or should know) aren’t just biased but 1000% in the tank for the other team. We’re all biased! But that’s not what we’re seeing from the Media in 2020. They’ve made a fateful moral decision to openly embrace #OrangeManBad, and that decision bleeds into all of their editorial decisions and leading to an increasingly sloppy, divisive product.

So why talk to these people if you KNOW they’re in the bag?

If you KNOW they’re trying to make you fit their narrative rather than tell the truth of YOUR story?

Take The Star-Ledger. The once formidable daily is now an online collection of stupid top 10 lists, far-Left clickbait, and yeah, they’re even begging for donations. It’s no wonder why. In case you missed it, SL Editorial Board ringleader Tom Moran penned a characteristically petulant opinion piece on Sunday complaining that Tom Kean Jr. and his campaign manager weren’t answering his calls. For what? Moran’s opinion piece on… why Kean supports Trump. That’s the story! “Story.” The final product: Moran’s op-ed titled “Why Tom Kean Jr. deserves to lose his campaign for Congress.”

Call me crazy, Save Jerseyans, but it’s almost as if Tom Moran wanted to write an anti-Kean editorial the whole time! Before he even called!

I usually support full-on engagement in the face of criticism. Here’s the exception to my rule. I say good on TK2 – known more for his family’s famous genteel manners than throwing punches – for giving Moran the cold shoulder. He wasn’t going to say anything nice about him no matter how affectionately and convincingly Kean kissed his ass.

Preserve your dignity. Don’t do it. Don’t legitimize these clowns. Let the people see them for what they are through your abstention: far-Left super PACs in all but filing status that are NOT to be taken seriously.

The Media’s henchmen aren’t on our team. Stop helping them do their less-than-honest jobs.

