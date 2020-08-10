Phil Murphy is using a disreputable Chinese “study” to keep indoor dining on ice

By Matt Rooney

_

If you were paying close attention to today’s Murphy COVID-19 briefing, Save Jerseyans, then you heard the Governor (11:45 minutes into the briefing) cite a Chinese study to justify keeping New Jersey restaurants closed for indoor dining.

Unsurprisingly? Given the Administration’s track record of relying on junk science? The study is bunk. Even the reliably woke Washington Post agrees.

–

Here’s the clip btw:

The basic gist of the story (originally peddled by Vox):

A single diner at a South China restraurant allegedly spread the virus to nine other customers – up to 14 feet away – seated at the middle table of an indoor space! The mechanism of spread, the Governor explains, was an air conditioner.

But is that accurate?

Let’s take a look at the WashPo said about the “study” on May 28th: