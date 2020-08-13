Hoboken might soon impose $250 fines for outdoor mask indiscretions

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Visiting Hoboken? Remember to bring your mask or, if you forget it, be prepared to pay up.

Two weeks ago, Hoboken’s city council approved a proposed ordinance which, if it passed on second reading, will impose a $250 fine on those who fails to wear masks outdoors in accordance with the Murphy Administration’s espoused guidelines. The ordinance might pass at the next council meeting set for August 19th.

There are a few exceptions.

“The requirement in Section 1 shall not apply in situations where individuals cannot feasibly wear a face covering, such as when individuals are eating or drinking at outdoor dining areas, or when individuals need to briefly remove their face coverings for religious reasons,” the propsoed language explains. “In addition, for purposes of Section 1 of this ordinance, “outdoor public spaces” do not include child care centers, other child care facilities, and youth summer camps, which continue to be governed by Executive Order No. 149 (2020) and applicable standards issued by the Commissioner of the Department of Health.”

The Murphy Administration is currently demanding that individuals wear masks outdoors when social distancing is difficult or impossible, but enforcement of this requirement is fuzzy to say the least. At the state level, a bill has been introduced to formally criminalize failure to wear a mask in indoor spaces where they are required and proper sinage is posted.

