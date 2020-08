JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The iconic light tribute adorning New York City’s expansive skyline every September 11th anniversary is officially off for 2020.

According to The New York Times, the display’s organizers cited fears that volunteers could be exposed to coronavirus as the basis for their decision.

–

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

746 New Jersey residents died in the attacks.

–