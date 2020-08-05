LISTEN LIVE: GOP argues against Murphy borrowing scheme before N.J. Supreme Court

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey GOP – led by State Senator Mike Testa Jr. and Assemblyman Jay Webber – is in Trenton today arguing against the Democrats’ unconstitutional $10 billion borrowing plan before the state Supreme Court.

“Today, we are here representing the economic common sense of every responsible New Jersey family that sits around their kitchen tables trying to make ends meet,” said NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt whose organization is the lead plaintiff. “Our parents and grandparents have earned the right to retire here and our children and grandchildren deserve the chance to start their lives here. Phil Murphy is taking that away. We’re giving it back.”

–

Oral argument begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to listen live.

Matt Rooney is also live-tweeting the oral argument over at @MattRooneyNJ.