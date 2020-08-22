Malinowski jumps the shark, brings QAnon into the NJ-07 race

TRENTON, N.J. – Freshman Democrat Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) overreacted a bit (or a lot) on Friday, accusing his challenger Tom Kean Jr. of pushing a QAnon conspiracy theory.

Only it never happened.

Here’s the tweet:

We've heard from constituents about a push poll conducted either by the Kean campaign or some GOP group asking about me allegedly belonging to a "child sex ring." That's right – they are using a poll to push out the main QAnon conspiracy theory in our district. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) August 21, 2020

That the beginning of a multi-tweet rant.

That’s also not accurate.

It suffices to say the specific accusation from Republicans is that Malinowski lobbied “against the establishment of the national sex offender registry as the top lobbyist for Human Rights Watch.” No one accused him of belong to a “child sex ring,” or at least no one from the Kean camp.

Malinowski’s campaign later tempered its criticism in a comment provided to New Jersey Globe. The tweets are still up.

