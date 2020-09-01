LISTEN: Rooney discusses baby bonds, indoor dining with 990AM’s Chris Stigall

Published on by The Staff

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney was back on The Answer 990AM on Monday morning to discuss the latest craziness out of Trenton: 

“NJ Governor Phil Murphy wants to give every newborn under a certain household income a “baby bond” of $1,000.00 at birth. Matt Rooney, founder of www.SaveJersey.com, talks with Chris about why that isn’t possible. Also, Murphy is dining outside at a restaurant while the police show up and go inside to make sure the proper procedures are being followed for dining. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Listen below starting at the 30:55 mark: