LISTEN: Rooney discusses baby bonds, indoor dining with 990AM’s Chris Stigall

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Save Jersey‘s Matt Rooney was back on The Answer 990AM on Monday morning to discuss the latest craziness out of Trenton:

“NJ Governor Phil Murphy wants to give every newborn under a certain household income a “baby bond” of $1,000.00 at birth. Matt Rooney, founder of www.SaveJersey.com, talks with Chris about why that isn’t possible. Also, Murphy is dining outside at a restaurant while the police show up and go inside to make sure the proper procedures are being followed for dining. You can’t make this stuff up.”

–

Listen below starting at the 30:55 mark: