MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Middletown Mayor Tony Perry sent off a scathing letter to Alice M. Greenwald, President of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, condemning the decision to not light the Twin Beams Tribute to the victims and heroes of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States of America. Perry offered to host the tribute in Middletown.

Thirty-seven residents of Middletown died in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

