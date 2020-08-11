WASHINGTON, D.C. – The war of words between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and N.J. Governor Phil Murphy continued on Monday, with Congress’s top Republican accusing Democrats of holding a second stimulus package “hostage” in order to secure a bailout for Trenton.

McConnell has repeatedly refused to permit a “blue state bailout”; Murphy, in turn, regularly attacks McConnell.

–

Rhetoric continues to remain hot between the major parties as stimulus negotiations appear to have broken down.

Lost in the debate – conducted against the backdrop of a litigated unconstitutional borrowing scheme back at home – is whether the Garden State even needs a bailout. Citing actual numbers, critics say Murphy is simply trying to shore up the state’s long-troubled pension system (and avoid making unpopular budget cuts) since the state’s medical needs don’t appear to be the reason for Murphy’s bailout demand.

Watch:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "Democrats said nobody gets a penny unless Texas and Florida bail out New Jersey." pic.twitter.com/WuJwAvw8lm — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

–