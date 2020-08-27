Murphy Administration won’t rule out baby bonds for illegals’ children

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Murphy’s plan to give baby bonds to most New Jersey children (paid by you, the taxpayers of New Jersey) may include illegal alien children, too, the latest such perk made possible by the Democrat’s administration.
That’s according to News12’s Alex Zdan on Wednesday evening:
NEW: For those asking if @GovMurphy baby bonds plan would include the children of undocumented immigrants, Gov's press secretary tells me, "we are determining eligibility criteria and details will be forthcoming." @News12NJ
