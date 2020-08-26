Murphy is still pushing a travel quarantine even after the CDC scrapped it

By Matt Rooney

Science is whatever he needs it to be, folks.

The CDC officially dropped its two-week travel quarantine recommendation for both domestic and international travelers this week; the move comes admid dropping death rates AND falling instances of new cases across the country. Of course, Phil Murphy couldn’t care less.

On Tuesday, the Governor doubled down on a now 31-state (it varies) strong quarantine list:

#COVID19 UPDATE: If you’re traveling to New Jersey from the following 31 states and territories, you should self-quarantine for 14 days: AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, GU, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NV, NC, ND, OK, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VI, WI pic.twitter.com/DyQypKI41Q — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 25, 2020

Murphy apparently knows better than the CDC on this issue.

He also knows something all of our neighboring states don’t know when it comes to gyms and indoor dining.

If you’re a scientist? And you can explain any of it?

We’d love to hear from you, but we don’t think we will. With a transmission rate of 0.83 in New Jersey, there’s very little left for Murphy to hang his hat on to justify this shutdown. He’s still trying all the same. It’s the only way he can justify his domestic agenda.

