Murphy signs bill changing N.J. freeholders to “commissioners”

TRENTON, N.J. – On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation which eliminates the title “freeholder” in New Jersey and replaces it with “commissioner.”

“We have an obligation to ensure that governance in New Jersey is inclusive and representative of the tremendous diversity of our great state,” said Governor Murphy in a press release. “Amid a national reckoning to reexamine vestiges rooted in structural racism, this action will eliminate the use of the term ‘Freeholder’ in county government— a title that is an outgrowth of a time when people of color and women were excluded from public office.”

At least a few Republicans think the change is a good idea albeit for less-woke reasons.

“The reform is long overdue,” said state Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26), one of the measure’s primary legislative sponsors. “Since 2011 when I first introduced the measure, the Legislature’s interest had been lukewarm. This bill is an improvement that will help residents recognize who they can turn to when they need help from local government. Instead of focusing on the definition, people will be able to better acknowledge and appreciate all the great work that our county commissioners do.”

Critics counter that the bill is not only an affront to state history but also another unnecessary expense at a time when the state call ill afford it.

The law provides that everything from letterhead and stationary to websites need to be updated by January 1, 2021.