N.J. GOP legislators make formal request for Garden State presidential debate

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey voters are expected to begin voting September 19th this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, 13 GOP legislators sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates asking to add Trump vs. Biden 2020 debate in early September… in New Jersey.

“Unfortunately, by the time the first presidential debate happens on September 29, 2020, voters in New Jersey will have already started voting 10 days prior,” the senators explained. “New Jerseyans who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well- informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box – especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press.”

“We must give voters a fair chance in an already unprecedented election, and I ask that you consider adding an additional, earlier debate in New Jersey this September,” the letter continues. “This monumental election will determine the very future of our nation. The least we can do is equip voters with the facts necessary to aid them in electing the next President of the United States.”

Click here to read the full letter.

