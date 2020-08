TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey gyms can finally reopen September 1st but at a dramtically reduced capacity. There are also strings attached.

Restrictions will include a 25% capacity limit and a requirement that masks be worn at all times.

The Murphy Administration yet to explain the scientific basis for September 1st or the 25% rule.

Gyms in nearby states have been operating for weeks – or months – with no major problems reported.