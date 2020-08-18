N.J. PBA endorses Trump, GOP House candidates and no Democrats

TRENTON, N.J. – The state PBA is going all-Republican this year.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey PBA announced it’s endorsing Jeff Van Drew (R-2), David Richter (R-3), Chris Smith (R-4), Tom Kean Jr. (R-7) and Rosemary Becchi (R-11). The state’s top police organization also endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection bid. No Democrats received an endorsement.

“At a time when Democrats are calling to defund the very men and women who keep our communities safe, our campaign has chosen instead to stand beside them and make our support for men and women in blue very clear,” said David Richter in a tweet thanking the PBA for its backing.

The endorsement comes at a time when the Democrat Party is increasingly embracing the “Defund the Police” movement sweeping Leftist enclaves across the country.

