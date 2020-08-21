N.J. unemployment rate was 3.5% higher than the U.S. average in July

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s unemployment rate fell to 13.8% in July from over 16% in June, but the state’s overall rate remained 3.5% higher than the national average.

“July saw job gains in New Jersey, but we remain far from recovery,” concluded Charles Steindel, former Chief Economist of the State of New Jersey in an analysis for the Garden State Initiative. “There was a net gain of 129,900 jobs, which set a new record, following June’s increase of 122,500 (revised down from the initial 130,900 figure). Since April New Jersey has regained 341,300—however, that is still less than half of the staggering 831,300 jobs lost from February to April.”

Leisure and hospitality jobs are at just two-thirds of their July 2019 employment levels, a direct reflection of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing ban on indoor dining.

To date, New Jersey has replaced less than half of the 831,300 jobs lost between February and April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was gearing up.

