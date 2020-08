TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s lockdown is taking its toll on the Middle Class.

The Garden State’s FHA delinquency rate of 20% is now America’s worst. What’s more, its late payment rate – a key indicator of the nation’s economic health – hit 11% as of the end of June 2020 representing an alarming increase from from 4.7%.

