NJ-02: Van Drew fundraises off of vandalized yard signs ahead of convention speech

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. – Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) is one of the GOP convention speakers opening for President Trump on Thursday evening. In the run-up to his big speech, Van Drew’s campaign is fundraising off of campaigns signs vandalized by anonymous anti-Trumpers including one with “traitor” misspelled in spray paint.

“News of Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s appearance at the Republican National Convention to support President Trump has triggered the Radical Left to the point they can’t even spell! They are FURIOUS that Jeff WALKED AWAY from the Democrat Party and are stopping at nothing to try and defeat him — that even includes vandalizing their fellow Americans’ property,” the campaign’s Facebook page explained.

Van Drew joined the GOP at the end of 2019 after bolting the Democrat Party over impeachment; his defection made him a national Republican celebrity and a close ally of the president.

He faces Amy Kennedy (of the famous Kennedy Family) on the November ballot:

