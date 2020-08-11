NJ-05: Pallotta rips Gottheimer for refusing to call out Murphy over nursing home deaths

RAMSEY, N.J. – NJ-05 Republican nominee Frank Pallotta wants to known why Democrat Congressmen Josh Gottheimer can’t mouth the words “Phil” and “Murphy.”

Specifically, Pallotta took issue with what the challenger views as Gottheimer’s empty joint call for nursing home death accountability issued this week alongside Rep. Bill Pascrell.

“In their statement, Gottheimer and Pascrell acknowledge that these facilities are the responsibility of the state and that the deaths were needless and preventable, but they won’t dare criticize the man in charge,” said Pallotta on Tuesday. “Why? Is politics more important than taking responsibility?”

Pallotta also took issue with the Murphy Administration’s Monday announcement of $155 million in funding to assist the reopening of long-term care facilities to outside visitors.

“Murphy’s statement is shameless. His executive order caused the problem that resulted in the deaths of thousands,” Pallotta added. “Why no apology or even an acknowledgement?”

New Jersey’s official long-term care facility death toll presently stands at nearly 7,000. The death tolls is directly attributable to a March 31st Murphy Administration directive barring nursing facilities from screening admissions for COVID-19.

