NJ-11: Becchi blasts Sherrill for “shameful inaction” on COVID-19 nursing home deaths

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Rosemary Becchi believes her opponent hasn’t done enough to protect New Jersey’s vulnerable heroes.

This week, the Republican nominee in NJ-11 called on Democrat incumbent Mikie Sherrill to back an independent inquiry into New Jersey’s COVID-19 deaths in veterans’ facilities.

“The inaction of our New Jersey leadership and lack of response to the Coronavirus deaths in our veteran nursing homes is shameful,” said Becchi. “Our veterans have put their lives on the line to fight for our country, and we now we need to fight for them. It is quite simply, the least we can do.”

“I call directly upon Representative Mikie Sherrill to immediately call for an independent investigation into the loss of lives at our New Jersey veterans homes so that we can put a plan in place to protect our veterans as soon as possible,” Becchi added. “Mikie Sherrill’s inaction is unacceptable, our veterans deserve better.”

Half of New Jersey’s COVID-19 deaths have occured in long-term care facilities; veterans’ homes are particularly hard hit with one New Jersey facility alone losing 1 in 4 residents. Veterans’ facilities reportedly waited 2 weeks to segreate healthy and infected patients; to date, Department of Health officials haven’t testified before the State Assembly concerning the large number of veteran deaths.

Rep. Sherrill has been largely silent on the issue.

