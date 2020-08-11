NJ-11: Becchi wants three live debates with Sherrill

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Rosemary Becchi wants three debates in the 11th Congressional District before the fall election.

“In this district, we have a history of elected officials standing before the voters, sharing their opinions, and challenging each other on the issues,” said Becchi in a Monday statement. “Given the pandemic, it may be necessary to adjust the format and hold tv-only debates or even zoom debates. Now more than ever, I believe it is our duty to continue the important tradition to uphold the integrity of the democratic process.”

The Becchi campaign communicated its call for debates in a letter to the Sherrill campaign.

