NY Post publishes the confession of a N.J. Democrat mail-in ballot fraudster

TRENTON, N.J. – If you read one article today, Save Jerseyans, make it the New York Post‘s interview with an anonymous (but verified by the paper) self-described practitioner of New Jersey vote-by-mail fraud…

“His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.”

Click here to read the full story.

This spring’s Paterson election results in thousands of ballots being disqualified, criminal charges, and even a direct condemnation by President Trump.

Governor Murphy has ordered an almost exclusively remote election for November despite the many red flags from May’s and June’s dry runs. He also signed a new array of VBM bills last week to further tinker with how New Jerseyans exercise their democratic rights.

