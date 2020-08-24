On average? Car accidents are now killing more New Jerseyans than COVID-19.

By Matt Rooney

The Murphy Administration reported 340 COVID-19 deaths over the last 30 days, Save Jerseyans, but as our favorite number cruncher @WokeZombie pointed out on Sunday, only 24 of those who died had an “IO” (illness onset) over that same period of time.

If you still think this pandemic’s true toll continues to justify massive curbs of our liberties and the shuttering of large portions of the economy? It’s time to come to grips with how you’re being manipulated. A little context might help, too.

New Jersey is on pace for about 43 traffic fatalities per month this year.

I haven’t heard Governor Murphy telling everyone to stay off of the roads until Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci discover a “shitty driver vaccine”… or did I miss that?

Diabetes – that familiar bane of our overweight population – claimed an average of approximately 123 New Jerseyans per month two years ago. Alzheimer’s Disease killed around 168 monthly.

“But Matt: diabetes and Alzheimer’s aren’t contagious!” Okay. I hear you barking big dog, but while the current coronavirus is undeniably more potent than the seasonal flu, in 2018, influenza killed around 93 per month (averaged out over 12 months since the deaths are concentrated during flu season).

See? We accomplished what we were told to do: “flatten the curve.”

Enough. #ReopenNewJersey!

