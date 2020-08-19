CNN mislabels Murphy’s Asbury Park remote convention cameo location as “Jersey City”

Published on by Matt Rooney

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Joe Biden officially became the Democrat presidential nominee on Tuesday night, and the all-remote roll call included a Phil Murphy cameo in Asbury Park.

Someone needs to tell the geniuses over at CNN.

Check this out:

That’s Asbury Park Convention Hall by the way. Jersey City is a long drive north on the GS Parkway.