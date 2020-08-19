CNN mislabels Murphy’s Asbury Park remote convention cameo location as “Jersey City”

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Joe Biden officially became the Democrat presidential nominee on Tuesday night, and the all-remote roll call included a Phil Murphy cameo in Asbury Park.
Someone needs to tell the geniuses over at CNN.
Check this out:
That is @GovMurphy, but that … is not Jersey City. Just FYI, @CNN.
Hint: Greetings from #AsburyPark is not just a Bruce Springsteen album.#DemocraticConvention #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/lOGDf8eKyQ
— Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) August 19, 2020
That’s Asbury Park Convention Hall by the way. Jersey City is a long drive north on the GS Parkway.
