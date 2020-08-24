Popular Ocean County diner is latest to ignore Murphy’s orders

FORKED RIVER, N.J. – The resistance to Governor Phil Murphy’s ongoing shutdown of New Jersey restaurants and gyms is growing.

On Friday, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department oversaw the changing of the locks at the Lakeside Diner in Forked River. The diner has been open for indoor dining in violation of the Governor’s restrictions since June similar to the nationally-covered Atilis Gym in Bellmawr.

The state changed the popular local eatery’s locks, but that didn’t stop its owners from inviting patrons to eat inside in defiance of months-old coronavirus restrictions and multiple violations issued to the diner.

“We came down here,” Debbie Brindisi, who owns the diner along with her husband, Brian, told told NJ.com. “The [Ocean County] sheriff’s department was here. A locksmith was here. Lacey Township police were here. They were changing the locks.”

Brian reportedly managed to obtain entry to the restaurant before it was sealed off and continues to serve patrons.

The Murphy Administration has offered no projected reopening dates for indoor dining notwithstanding ample evidence that the “curve” of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations has more-than flattened in all 21 counties.

