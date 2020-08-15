REINFORCEMENTS: Dan Bongino works out at embattled Atilis Gym

BELLMAWR, N.J. – The cause of Bellmawr’s embattled Atilis Gym continues to receive national attention. On Friday, conservative media star Dan Boningo visited the gym for a workout. 

“Banging out some final reps with the Patriots at Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, NJ,” Boningo tweeted on Friday. “Don’t let the tyrant Governor shut them down.”

Boningo’s visit comes only days after Bellmawr revoked the gym’s business license. His pre-announced visit attracted a crowd of supporters outside of the facility which has been closed by the authorities on more than one occasion only to be reopened by the owners:

 