REPORT: Murphy, Delaware’s Dem governor have gotten in shouting matches over N.J.’s quarantine list

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jerseyans aren’t the only ones frustrated with Governor Phil Murphy’s arbitrary approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, 101.7FM & 1150AM out of Delaware reported that Democrat Governor John Carney is “mad as hell” with New Jersey’s quarantine rules. In fact, he’s gotten in shouting matches with Governor Murphy over Delaware’s inclusion on the Garden State advisory list which currently includes 31 other U.S. states. Carney says New Jersey isn’t using the proper metrics to form its policies.

“They don’t care enough to take the time to even respond to us and tell us what kind of methodology they’re using,” Carney complained to the radio station. “We would tell them, the methodology you’re using is flawed and therefore, you’re coming up with a calculation that completely misrepresents the number of new positive cases on a seven-day rolling average.”

Delaware and a few other states were removed from the advistory list this week.

Meanwhile, the CDC no longer recommends the quarantine travel provisions still enforced by New Jersey and New York.