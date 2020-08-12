Stockton student in trouble over Trump Zoom photo and ensuing Facebook post

GALLOWAY, N.J. – A Stockton University doctoral student is facing the threat of disciplonary action tonight over a seemingly innocuous social media post stemming from a Trump Zoom photo.

As reported by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a First Amendment organization which frequently defends persecuted conservatives on U.S. campuses, the student stands accused of a number of alleged offenses including harassment and bullying following a July 1st incident when he made a photo of President Donald Trump his Zoom background for a virtual class.

Later, after the photo reportedly triggered some of his fellow students, the doctoral student posted the following on Facebook:

“I have gotten to the point that I have to say something. I love this country. We are a diverse, yet assimilated population from all backgrounds. I believe all must have the same opportunities and I commit to make that a priority. Beyond that, I am done with the leftist agenda of BLM and the white self haters. I have seen it in action in my doctoral classes at Stockton and the general media. I’m not backing down. If we can’t get past this, ok, I’m ready to fight to the death for our county and against those that want to take it down. I believe there are also many like me.”

Stockton officials then became “concerned that Mr. Dailyda may have similar views and thoughts of violence,” and a university investigation is now underway.

FIRE says the investigation is a clear First Amendment violation.

“Stockton may not permissibly use its disciplinary process to punish Dailyda for his protected political expression,” the organization’s letter explains.

