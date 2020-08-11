SURVEY: Strong majority supports reopening N.J. gyms

BELLMAWR, N.J. – A majority of New Jerseyans support reopening gyms, and that majority grows as residents learn about proposed precautions and other venues which are already open.

The survey was conducted by Harper Polling for the Commerce and Industry Association of NJ. Released Monday, it found 57% supportive of reopening fitness centers with precautions in place. Support swells to 69% when safety details are explained and 71% when respondents are informed that casinos are already open.

“New Jersey cannot afford to fall further behind. Our comeback can only truly begin by getting the state working—and working out—again,” said Anthony Russo, President of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey. “Reopening gyms will help our collective mental, physical and financial health. It can be done safely, and we now know it has the support of a wide majority of New Jerseyans.”

Gyms have remained closed in New Jersey since March except for one-on-one personal training sessions.

