Sussex joins Morris County in demanding an in-person 2020 general election

NEWTON, N.J. – The Sussex County Freeholder Board adopted a resolution on Thursday opposing Governor Phil Murphy’s plan to have an almost exclusively vote-by-mail general election. Sussex joins nearby Morris County in formally voicing opposition to the controversial plan.

The Governor released election mechanics details on Friday including no machine voting access for anyone expect registered voters with disabilities.

Murphy’s remote voting plan is transparently political; even Dr. Anthony Fauci, a hero of the American Left, told ABC News this week that it’s safe to vote in-person with reasonable precautions in place.

Republicans have been universal in the condemnation of a vote-by-mail election.

“Allowing people to spend five or ten minutes casting their ballots in person to protect the integrity of a presidential election doesn’t seem like such a great risk,” said state Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1) of Cumberland County on Friday after the details were released. “They spend more time waiting to check out at the supermarket. Governor Murphy should do the right thing and let people cast their votes however they feel safe, including in a voting booth.”