The Party Of Women? History Shows It’s The GOP! | Cirucci

By Dan Cirucci

Today, President Donald Trump pardoned the champion of votes for women, the great suffragette, Susan B. Anthony, wiping out an arrest for her daring civil disobedience more than 100 years ago.

Imagine — all the presidents that have come and gone since (including plenty of Democrat presidents) never thought to pardon this great, courageous American.

Yes, it took a Republican president to do it.

Oh, sure — the Democrats talk a good game when it comes to advancing women and championing women’s rights. But the fact is REPUBLICANS are the ones who have consistently acted to advance women.

Just take a look at the GOP’s long and distinguished record for advancing women:

The Republican Party was the first major party to support votes for women.

The first woman ever elected to the U. S. House of Representatives was a Republican.

The first woman ever elected to both houses of Congress was a Republican.

The first woman ever elected to state office was a Republican.

The first equal rights for woman plank ever contained in a political party’s platform was adopted by the Republican Party.

The first woman ever to preside over a session of the U. S. House of Representatives was a Republican.

The first woman ever to lead a major American city was a Republican.

The first woman ever to serve as Chair of a national political convention committee was a Republican.

The first woman ever elected as Speaker of a state house of representatives was a Republican.

The first woman named U. S. ambassador of a major country was a Republican.

The first woman to serve as a U. S. delegate to the United Nations was a Republican.

The first woman to lead the U. S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare was a Republican.

The first woman to serve as executive director of a major party’s national convention is a Republican.

The first woman to co-chair a major political party was a Republican.

The first woman to be lead the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was a Republican.

The first woman elected to the U.S. Senate without first having been preceded by her husband in Congress or first being appointed to fill an unexpired term was a Republican.

The first woman to head the U. S. Department of Transportation was a Republican.

The first time that three woman ever served simultaneously in a presidential cabinet, all three were Republican.

The first woman to have her name placed in nomination for the presidency by either of the two major parties was a Republican.

The first woman ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court was a Republican, appointed by a Republican President.

The first African-American woman ever to serve as Secretary of State was appointed by a Republican President.

The first woman ever to deliver the opposing party’s response to a State of the Union address was a Republican.

According to USA Today, “With little fanfare and not much credit, President George W. Bush appointed a more diverse set of top advisers than any president in history. In his first term, Bush matched the record that President Clinton set in his first term for appointing women and people of color to the Cabinet, and Bush had a more diverse inner circle at the White House.”

Of President George W. Bush Donna Brazile has said: “”The president has done more than diversify his Cabinet. President Bush has opened new doors for minorities and women . . . “

The first woman ever to lead a successful U. S. presidential campaign was a Republican.

It’s really quite impressive! And now, President Trump employs more women as senior advisers than former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton did at the similar points in their presidencies.

Indeed, women are now among the major stars of today’s vibrant Republican Party.

Dan Cirucci, the founder and editor-in chief of the Dan Cirucci Blog, is one of the most widely honored public relations professionals in his field and a public relations consultant to numerous organizations and individuals.