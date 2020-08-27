Bad Policy Means More Emissions & Lost Revenue

SPONSORED CONTENT |

The recent cancellation of a pipeline project under new policies claimed to protect the environment has instead resulted in a “virtual pipeline” of up to a hundred tanker trucks per day transporting natural gas on New Jersey roads.

–

They are needed to meet growing energy demands but threaten the safety of our residents and increase emissions in the process, Affordable Energy for New Jersey (AENJ) has found.

How did we get here? This is a story in three parts…

–

Building an Affordable and Resilient Energy Infrastructure

Domestically-produced natural gas, a clean alternative to coal, has helped the country reduce greenhouse gas emissions 9.5% from 2008 to 2015 while supporting a decade long economic boom.

But in recent years, environmentalists have opposed any and all natural gas projects.

In 2019, energy providers stopped all new natural gas hookups in Westchester County, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island because they were unable to provide the additional gas those new hookups needed.

The lack of energy supply halted development of new commercial properties, affordable housing, and advanced transportation, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in economic activity and related tax revenue.

NY State Government forced the lifting of the new natural gas hookup moratorium by demanding alternative plans be made.