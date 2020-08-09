Trump trolls Left, tells reporter his N.J. event is a “peaceful protest”

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Trump visited his golf course in Bedminster this weekend ahead of a Sunday Garden State fundraiser. He also held a media availability and fielded questions on Saturday.

When one journalist questioned why guests weren’t (in his view) strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the President was ready with a response.

–

“You said that the pandemic is disappearing, but we lost 6,000 Americans this week and just in this room you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines in New Jersey,” a reporter asked.

“You’re wrong about that because it’s a political activity,” Trump replies. “And it’s also a peaceful protest. To me they all look like they pretty much all have masks on.”

Watch: