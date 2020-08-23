Van Drew will open for Trump at the GOP convention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The GOP released its convention speaker schedule on Sunday, and New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew landed a prime spot on Thursday night ahead of President Donald Trump’s own nomination acceptable speech.

Van Drew (R, NJ-02) made national headlines at the end of 2019 by bolting the Democrat Party over impeachment. He was one of only two House Democrats to oppose impeachment. Trump repaid the favor with not only a White House sitdown in front of the press pool but also an early 2020 rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, at the heart of Van Drew’s Southern New Jersey congressional district.

Other Thursday speakers include Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Ben Carson, Tom Cotton and Mitch McConnell.

