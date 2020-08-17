VIDEO: Christie blasts Murphy’s remote voting scheme on ABC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Christie Christie had plenty to say about Phil Murphy’s plans for a mostly-remote November election on this Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I can tell you in New Jersey we had to wait nearly four weeks to find out who our Republican nominee for the United States Senate was for this election when, in fact, there was a fraction of the votes cast that in that primary than are cast in the general election in the fall,” said Christie. “Also, I’ll tell you this: the idea of using the pandemic as an excuse for this, in my home state of New Jersey, we still have people waiting in lines six, seven, eight hours at Motor Vehicles to get licenses, registrations and license plates, our governor’s permitting that.”



–

“But, however, somehow standing in line to vote is much too dangerous. Standing in line at the Motor Vehicle is okay? Seems to me we have our priorities backward, at least here in New Jersey and other states trying to do the same thing,” Christie continued.

Watch:

_