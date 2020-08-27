VIDEO: Conway hails Trump’s record of advancing women in farewell convention address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Set to leave the White House this month to spend more time with her family, New Jersey native Kellyanne Conway used to her farewell address at the RNC Convention to celebrate President Trump’s history of promoting and advancing professional women.

“A woman in a leadership role can still seem novel,” Conway declared during her Wednesday night speech carried remotely.

–

“Not so for President Trump. For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government,” Conway added. “He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men. President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion.”

Watch: