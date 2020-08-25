VIDEO: Haley declares “America is not a racist country”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One of Election 2024’s possible Republican presidential candidates auditioned at Monday night’s RNC, making the case that Donald Trump is succeeding and doing so “in spite of Joe Biden and his old boss,” Barack Obama.

“There’s one more important area where our President is right. He knows that political correctness and “cancel culture” are dangerous and just plain wrong,” said Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and ex-U.S. Ambassador. “In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country.”

–

Watch: