VIDEO: Steinhardt participates in Trump renomination roll-call at the RNC

Published on by Matt Rooney

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Republican State Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt cast all 49 of the party’s delegate votes for Trump-Pence on Monday afternoon during the state-by-state roll call.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence have kept their promises to the American people, and New Jersey’s delegation is proud to nominate them for four more years,” said Steinhardt.

Watch:

 