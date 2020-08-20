VIDEO: Tucker blasts Mikie Sherrill for pushing USPS conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fox News host Tucker Carlson once again touched on New Jersey politics this week during a segment in which he called out Democrats for peddling postal service conspiracy theories.

Among the culprits highlighted by Carlson was Mikie Sherrill, the freshman Democrat representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

Watch:

Sherrill’s Republican opponent Rosemary Becchi expressed a dim view of Sherrill’s tinfoil hat behavior.

“Mikie is leading this embarrassing conspiracy theory that mailboxes are being used as political pawns,” Becchi tweeted on Wednesday. “Morristown Mayor says the removed mailboxes are being replaced with newer models ahead of elections. Mikie Sherrill has attracted national attention for not doing her homework.”

