Warren freeholder chastises Murphy and Gottheimer for COVID-19 aid “dog and pony show”

BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County Freeholder James Kern III (R) didn’t hold back on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, reacting to a press conference during which Congressman Josh Gottheimer insisted that “all” counties and towns in his NJ-05 district received federal COVID-19 aid.

“Until last night Warren County government did not receive a single penny of aid from the CARES Act,” Kern explained in his multi-tweet thread. “This dog and pony show today was nothing more than a political lifeline to a member of Congress.”

–

The location of the presser (featuring Governor Murphy) also raised Kern’s ire…

Read on:

