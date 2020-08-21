We got more funny COVID-19 math from Murphy on Friday

By Matt Rooney

_

We’re going to work harder to keep you apprised of the Murphy Administration COVID-19 mathematical manipulations, Save Jerseyans. Here’s the latest:

At his Friday COVID-19 briefing, Phil Murphy said that New Jersey had seen 2,500 new positive cases in the last seven (7) calendar days.

–

What you need to know: several hundred cases were struck from the state’s total over the past eight (8) days.

After you remove all of the apparent errors, duplicate positives and general mistakes?

187,164 positive cases on August 14th minus 188,817 cases today = 1,653 new cases.

The “real” number is 1,653. Not 2,500.

Murphy continues to deliberately inflate COVID-19 statistics to justify his nonsense.

–