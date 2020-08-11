When Biden’s new running mate attacked his record on race and busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Joe Biden’s running mate thinks his record on race-related issues sucks.

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” Biden said complained to CNN’s Chris Cuomo after Kamala Harris attack him at a Democrat primary debate held last Juen 27th. “She knows Beau, she knows me.”

–

Biden had previously celebrated his history of working with pro-segregation U.S. senators during the politically-charged 1970s.

The future Democrat nominee and vice president for Barack Obama had also opposed federally-mandated busing, a position which critics say showed Biden made common cause with segregationists.

News broke of Biden intention to name Harris, a former prosecutor, as his 2020 running mate on Wednesday.

Watch: