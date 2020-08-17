Whitman will join Kasich endorsing Biden at the DNC on Monday night

By Matt Rooney
By Matt Rooney
Ex-Ohio Governor John Kasich may be the most famous Republican to endorse Joe Biden this year, Save Jerseyans, but the most famous New Jersey Republican to defect will be joining Kasich on the digital stage tonight as a Democrat National Convention (DNC) speaker.

According to published reports, Christine Todd Whitman – who left during her second term in Trenton to serve as George W. Bush’s EPA chief – has been added to the Monday night speaking list.

A liberal Republican and a long-time Trump critic, Whitman’s endorsement of Biden will surprise no one familiar with the ex-governor’s politics and her Twitter account.

DNC watchers may not know a few other things about her:

